Sarawak hikes hunt for close contacts of two undocumented migrants with Covid-19

KUCHING, Oct 16 ― An operation is being carried out to find close contacts of two positive Covid-19 cases involving illegal immigrants who were nabbed at the construction sites of the Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) and the old Sarawak INTAN building, yesterday.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said, subsequently, 271 workers including 81 locals were screened at the construction site of HUS and the old building of INTAN Sarawak.

‘’The Malaysian Immigration Department of Sarawak also nabbed 25 foreign workers who entered Sarawak illegally during the operation. Of the total,17 were detained at the construction site of HUS and eight were nabbed at the old building of INTAN Sarawak,” said the statement.

Yesterday, Sarawak deputy Chief Minister I-cum-JPBN chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas rapped the action of the irresponsible individuals who were involved in bringing foreign nationals illegally without complying with the standard operation procedure (SOP) and risking the health of the people in the state.

The two foreign nationals who were positive Covid-19 were believed to have entered Sarawak illegally by using rat paths (Sarawak-Kalimantan border) with the help of irresponsible employers. ― Bernama