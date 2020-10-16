Police nab 481 for breaking RMCO regulations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Putrajaya announced 481 arrests nationwide due to recovery movement control order (RMCO) violations.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from the total number of arrests, 470 individuals were fined, 10 individuals were remanded while one individual was granted bail.

“Among the offences committed included not wearing face masks (239 cases), not practising social distancing (178), businesses failing to record customers' details (42),” he said.

On Ops Benteng, he said that the authorities arrested 37 undocumented migrants, three boat skippers and confiscated three land vehicles yesterday.

“As of today, 7,712 undocumented migrants have been arrested under Ops Benteng and we urge the public to come forward and provide any information to curb the entrance of undocumented migrants,” he said.

From July 24 to October 15, Ismail Sabri said a total of 49,056 individuals returned to Malaysia through international border entry points.

“Out of the total, 9,223 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine at 72 hotels and 15 other premises including public training institutes and private educational institutions in various states.

“Meanwhile, 381 individuals have been taken to hospital for treatment and 39,452 individuals were discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.