Khairy denies supporting Anwar to be next PM, urges him to show proof of support or ‘bugger off’

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said priority should be given to curbing the spread of Covid-19 and preventing the situation from worsening.. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has denied he is one of the MPs who are in support of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to become prime minister, telling the PKR president to show proof or ‘bugger off’.

In an interview with BFM89.9, Khairy expressed his scepticism of Anwar’s claims that he is able to form a new government, should a motion of no-confidence be passed against incumbent Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Parliament.

“First of all categorically I am not one of the MPs that Datuk Seri Anwar claims support him.

“This is a life and death situation right now. I am consumed almost 24-7 trying to secure a Covid-19 vaccine for Malaysians.

“Stop all this nonsense. If you have the numbers and once the palace accepts audiences, then by all means, show your numbers and get on with it. But if you do not have the numbers, then bugger off,” the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister told BFM’s Wong Shou Ning.

Khairy said if the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would hypothetically entertain Anwar’s purported list of MPs in support of him and manages to become prime minister, the political fragility will only continue.

“The only decisive solution to the present situation, and even then we are not sure because it can result in a hung Parliament as well, is to have another general election.

“But as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, having a general election right now in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 infections is absolutely irresponsible. If you ask me as a politician, my answer is to listen to the science and the science tells you it is absolutely irresponsible to consider a general election right now,” he said.

Khairy also expressed frustration at Malaysia’s present political landscape, as the pandemic is a more pressing concern that overshadows all other considerations.

“There are many of us in government who are for doing the work, who are focused on

trying to get through this pandemic, whether it is the health crisis, whether it is the economic

crisis.

“We are bewildered by the sort of statements, and again, the manoeuvres that are

taking place. So my message is to all the politicians who are planning and scheming is to stop

the nonsense,” he said.

The Rembau MP said priority should be given to curbing the spread of Covid-19 and preventing the situation from worsening.

During his audience with the Agong on Tuesday, Anwar informed His Majesty that he had sufficient Dewan Rakyat MPs on his side to form a new government. However, he would not disclose their identities to the Agong.

Subsequently, the Agong counselled Anwar to adhere to and respect the legal process as outlined in the Federal Constitution.