Ismail Sabri: CMCO for Kampung Padang Che Mas in Baling, Kedah from Oct 18-31

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Kampung Padang Che Mas in Baling, Kedah is the latest area to be put under conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting next Monday until the end of this month, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the National Security Council (NSC) made the decision after 25 people in the village were found to be infected with Covid-19.

He added that 236 in the area were screened for the virus and have been told to undergo mandatory quarantine at home for two weeks, and to wear quarantine armbands.

“Of the people screened, 25 positive cases involving five families were discovered, 100 more samples are still awaiting results,” Ismail Sabri said during his daily press conference.

