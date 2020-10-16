Dr Noor Hisham: About 70-80pc of Covid-19 patients in Sabah have mild or no symptoms

Dr Noor Hisham said today that around 70 to 80 per cent of the cases in Sabah were those with mild or no symptoms at all. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 cases detected in Sabah were similar to those in the rest of Malaysia ― largely asymptomatic.

He said today that around 70 to 80 per cent of the cases in Sabah were those with mild or no symptoms at all.

“If we see for the entire country, around 70 to 80 per cent of infections were detected at Level-1 or Level-2.

“And we are seeing the same in Sabah, also with 70 to 80 per cent of cases detected within Level-1 and Level-2 of the infection,” he added.

Level-1 to Level-4 are gauges used by health officials to judge the severity of Covid-19 cases based on the symptoms exhibited at the time treatment was sought.

Level-1 and Level-2 refer to patients with mild or no symptoms at all, Level-3 for patients with obvious Covid-19 associated symptoms, with Level-4 for those already in critical condition needing immediate medical attention.

Dr Noor Hisham also explained why those detected as close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases are required to quarantine for the entire 14 days, and are tested twice before being released.

He explained how around 75 per cent of close contacts who eventually turn out positive obtain a positive reading on their first test, with the rest initially testing negative.

“But about 25 per cent of close contacts have tested positive on their second test on Day 13 of their quarantine.

“We quarantine them for the 14 days to make sure we do not let these 25 per cent (of infected people) be released from isolation to infect others,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

He said those under home quarantine will be ordered to monitor their health over the 14 days through the MySejahtera smartphone app, and are given quarantine bracelets.

Malaysia today recorded 629 new Covid-19 infections, with a total of 18,758 local cases.

A total of six more deaths were reported today, with 12,259 patients having recovered.