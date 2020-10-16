Annuar Musa: Muafakat Nasional to meet on Monday

Tan Sri Annuar Musa says Muafakat Nasional will have a meeting this Monday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― The riddle on the cooperation that will be formed between Umno, Bersatu and PAS is expected to be answered when Muafakat Nasional (MN) holds its meeting on Monday.

MN Secretariat joint-secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he was happy to know that representatives of the three parties had already started negotiating.

“God willing, MN will have a meeting this Monday...we pray that Allah will ease everything,” he said in a tweet.

The meeting will be held in a family atmosphere, he added.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, when contacted, said that the meeting is scheduled to be held in the evening.

Ahmad, however, refused to reveal in detail the location and time of the meeting. ― Bernama