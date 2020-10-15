Six more prisoners in Seberang Perai test positive for Covid-19

Yesterday, the MOH disclosed six new cases involving the Jawi Prison cluster, bringing the cumulative number to nine. — Picture by Hari Anggara

NIBONG TEBAL, Oct 15 ― Six more inmates tested positive yesterday for Covid-19 at the Seberang Perai Prison in Jawi, here, have been identified to be from the same block with three other prisoners who were earlier confirmed positive for the viral infection.

Penang Prisons director, Roslan Mohamed said all the nine male prisoners, aged between 34 and 56 years, were currently in stable condition and being treated and monitored by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel.

“The six inmates were recently sent to the Seberang Perai Prison and a bit earlier than the other three who were already infected...so far, we really don’t know from where all the nine got infected.

“The Prison authority immediately separated them from the others (the newly jailed) by placing them in a dormitory block which can accommodate 20 to 30 prisoners at any one time,” he said when contacted today.

“So far, 240 prisoners staying in the same block with those tested positive, have been screened and are waiting for the results.

“The situation in the prison is still under control as all the infected prisoners have been separated from the rest and treated in a separate block.

“All the prison staff have also undergone screening for Covid-19 and the results are negative so far.

“Meanwhile, 2,200 long-time prisoners who are staying in other blocks will also be tested in stages after this as a safety measure to curb infection,” he added.

Yesterday, the MOH disclosed six new cases involving the Jawi Prison cluster, bringing the cumulative number to nine. This cluster was detected when three prisoners tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. ― Bernama