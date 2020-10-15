Selangor police chief: 118 issued compounds in the state for breaching CMCO

Policemen conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Taman Sri Andalas in Klang October 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Selangor police issued 118 compounds yesterday to those who infringed the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said police set up 53 roadblocks near toll gates across the state yesterday to limit vehicle movement between districts.

“We put up these roadblocks to stop people without reasonable causes, or important matters from crossing districts.

“We need to do this to limit the spread of the Covid-19 and those without letters of approval from their employers or the authorities would be asked to turn back,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after witnessing handing over of duties by Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff to his successor ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak at Ampang Jaya police headquarters today.

Apart from that, Noor Azam said the police also arrested 12 suspects in connection with a shooting incident involving a computer programmer in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, on September 21. The victim who was shot in front of his house by a gunman on a motorcycle however survived with injuries.

“The suspects (12 arrested) are part of an online gambling syndicate and we believe they are information technology (IT) experts involved in illegal activities such online scams and others,” he added.

“The suspects are aged between 30 to 40 years old and six of them were charged today while another five will serve as witnesses and one more will be sent to Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters (IPK) as he is wanted by the police,” he said.

He said the prime suspects, Loo Lai Ming or Datuk Michael, 40, and Chong Aik Boon or Manco @ Roy, 48, are still at large.

Members of the public who have information with regards to this case are advised to come forward to assist police investigation. ― Bernama