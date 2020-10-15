Penang Speaker threatens to ‘quarantine’ state assembly if lawmakers ignore Covid-19 SOPs

A woman watches a live broadcast of the third term of the 14th Penang State Legislative Assembly session on her phone in George Town October 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — Penang Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang issued a warning to the state’s 40 assemblymen to comply with both the Covid-19 and the assembly standard operating procedures (SOP).



He told the assemblymen to adhere to the House SOPs when debating or he will impose ‘PKPD’ or Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan Dewan (Assembly Movement Control Order).



“If the offence is serious, I will impose quarantine and the assemblyman will have to stay outside the House,” he said at the legislative assembly today before the start of the debate session.



He said he had noticed “unhealthy symptoms” among the assemblymen when they were debating in the House over the last few days.



“These unhealthy symptoms have started, some, while debating, were breathing heavy and their faces were turning red behind their masks,”



“Whether it is the Covid-19 SOP or the assembly SOP, I want to remind all assemblymen to debate in accordance with the SOP,” he said.



He said the debates must be healthy and in accordance with the House rules.



On Monday and Tuesday, Law already reminded the assemblymen to comply with the Covid-19 SOP and to wear their masks at all times, even when debating or delivering speeches.



The current meeting of the legislative assembly was arranged based on Covid-19 SOPs where each assemblyman is seated one metre apart and additional clear plastic dividers are put up between them.



The number of people allowed to attend the assembly sitting, held at Dewan Sri Pinang, was also limited to only the assemblymen and heads of departments of government agencies while the full assembly session was broadcasted live on the assembly website and Facebook page.