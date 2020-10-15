Just visiting neighbour, says Annuar after being spotted at PM Muhyiddin’s house

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Just days after Umno’s political bureau announced it was considering withdrawing support for Perikatan Nasional (PN), Tan Sri Annuar Musa was spotted at Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Bukit Damansara earlier this evening.

Annuar, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, however, said it was just an ‘ordinary visit’ to a neighbour.

“Nothing much, just an ordinary meeting. After all, we are neighbours.

“There was no one else, just me,” Annuar told online news portal Malaysiakini outside Muhyiddin’s residence.

He said Muhyiddin who is also the Bersatu president appears to be in good health and is currently in self-quarantine working from home after being exposed to Minister of Religious Affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Alhamdulillah, he is healthy,” he said.

The Ketereh MP’s car was seen parked outside Muhyiddin’s residence house at about 5.30pm and about 20 minutes later, another car with the words “Istana Negara” written in Jawi on the registration plate was spotted at the premises as well.

On Tuesday, Umno, after its supreme council’s political bureau meeting announced via a statement that it is considering withdrawing its support for PN.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the party will be issuing new conditions to the PN government to command its political cooperation.

This announcement was made on the same day Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was granted an audience with the King to present evidence on his claims that he has numbers to form a new government.

The Istana Negara has since clarified that Anwar did not provide a list of MPs whom he claimed were on his side.