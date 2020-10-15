Johor DAP denies plan to cooperate with Umno for new state government

Aminolhuda was quoted as saying that Pakatan will accept assemblymen who have been with it during the 2018 general election or any from Umno to form the next state government. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 15 — Johor DAP denied there was a proposal for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Umno to cooperate and form the next state government if the latter decides to stop supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Pin disputed Johor PH chief Aminolhuda Hassan who reportedly said the coalition would accept the support of Umno assemblymen to form the next state government.

Tan said this was never agreed among his party, PKR and Amanah.

“The matter was never discussed in the Johor PH Leadership Council meetings,” said Tan in a brief statement issued here late last night.

He was responding to a Berita Harian report yesterday quoting Aminolhuda as saying that the coalition will accept assemblymen who have been with them during the 2018 general election or any from Umno to form the next state government.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Johor Opposition leader, was commenting on the Umno statement saying it was considering withdrawing support for PN at the federal level unless the party received improved terms.

Tan said any decision affecting the coalition must be discussed among all components first.

“In our opinion, any effort to restore the people’s mandate in forming the next state government should be done with the agreement of all those in the Johor PH Leadership Council,” said the Skudai assemblyman and former state executive councillor.

PN chairman and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin came under pressure after federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday to corroborate his claim of gaining the support needed to take over the federal government.

On Tuesday night, Umno released a statement saying it was reviewing its support for PN. Umno is not a member of the coalition and its support was limited to supply and confidence.

However, Umno leaders are ministers in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

A change in Umno’s support for PN at the national level could also affect Johor’s administration as 14 of the 29 PN assemblymen are from Umno, while the other 14 consist of those from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), two from MIC and one from PAS.

Johor PH has 27 assemblymen: 14 from DAP, nine from Amanah and four from PKR.