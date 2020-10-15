Friday, obligatory prayers allowed in KL, Putrajaya with limited worshippers during CMCO, says religious affairs minister

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad AI-Bakri speaksduring the closing ceremony for the national Tilawah and Hafazan Al-Quran Kafa event in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The government today decided to allow Friday and obligatory prayers in mosques and surau in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which are now under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), but with limited number of worshippers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said for Selangor, it depends on the consideration of the state’s religious authorities.

He said the decision was made at the National Security Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“For Friday prayers in mosques and surau in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, the number of worshippers is set not to exceed 50 people subject to the size of the prayer halls with one-metre physical distancing.

“Meanwhile, for obligatory prayers, not more than 20 worshippers are allowed, also subject to the size of the prayer halls with one-metre physical distancing,” he said in a statement.

Zulkifli said the worshippers would be determined by the respective mosque and surau committee through invitation or other methods deemed appropriate.

He also hoped that the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) could ensure that all standard operation procedures (SOP) would be complied with by the worshippers.

On Tuesday, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) announced that the congregational prayers and mosque activities in state has been temporarily halted from October 14 to 27 due to the CMCO. — Bernama