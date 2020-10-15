Covid-19: Rembau District Islamic Religious Office closed after customer tests positive

A customer who had some dealings with the Rembau District Islamic Religious Office tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

REMBAU, Oct 15 ― The Rembau District Islamic Religious Office was ordered to close for nine days from today after a customer who was at the premises tested positive for Covid-19.

Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Mohd Zaidi Ramli, who confirmed the matter said the customer had some dealings with the office on October 1.

“The Rembau District Islamic Religious Office was immediately issued a closure order this morning by the Rembau district officer in his capacity as the District Disaster Committee chairman.

“So far, only one staff member has been instructed to undergo a swab test while 26 others have been aksed to be on home quarantine,” he told Bernama today.

He said the premises area had been disinfected while advising the public not to panic.

For assistance, customers can call 013-3500712 (Dakwah Unit), 017-6559798 (Mosque and Surau Unit), 012-6213234 (NCR Unit), 017-2046018 (URC Unit), 013-2775232 (Enforcement Unit) and 017-2773453 (Administration). ― Bernama