Covid-19: Johor Baru City Council orders temporary closure of night, morning markets

JOHOR BARU, Oct 15 ― The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) has ordered all night markets, morning markets, special markets, Johor Baru (JB) Bazaar and farmers' markets (excluding Permanent Farmers’ Markets) under its jurisdiction to close beginning tomorrow.

MBJB in its notice said the temporary closure was to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, and the date to resume operations would be announced later.

“The temporary closure involves 50 night markets under the purview of the MBJB, 16 morning markets in the MBJB administrative area, JB Bazaar (Bazar Karat), Borneo (Sarawak) morning market in Taman Megah Ria, and the Orang Asli seafood market in Taman Bayu Puteri,” the statement said today.

MBJB said a total of 2,649 night market traders and 822 morning market traders were involved under the directive.

According to the city council, the directive also affected the FAMA Farmers Market at Jalan Padi Mahsuri 11, Bandar Baru Uda; FAMA Farmers Market at Jalan Datin Halimah, Larkin (non-permanent farmers' market on Saturdays); FAMA Farmers’ Market in Giant Plentong and; FAMA Farmers Market at AEON Dato Onn, involving a total of 241 entrepreneurs.

“Therefore, all traders are required to comply with the notice in accordance with the provisions to the powers of the MBJB under Section 72 (1) (f) of the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171),” it said. ― Bernama