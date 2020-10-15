BN never discussed suspending Parliament, says Annuar

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the prorogation of Parliament was never discussed at BN level or was the party’s recommendation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 ― The proposal by MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran for Parliament to be suspended (prorogued) so that the government can focus on efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, has never been discussed by Barisan Nasional (BN).

“That is just MIC's proposal,” said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is also the Federal Territories Minister, at a press conference on the announcement of the Wilayah Cakna 3.0 initiative here today, said the prorogation of Parliament was never discussed at BN level or was the party’s recommendation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Asked whether BN would place conditions to support Perikatan Nasional, Annuar said BN had not finalised any decision on the matter.

“At BN level we have not held any meetings, so there is no latest information and we cannot predict when the meeting will be held because we have not received instructions,” he said. ― Bernama