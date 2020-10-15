Appointment of pol-sec is prerogative of MB, no discussion needed, says Ahmad Faizal

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu admitted that he did not discuss the appointment with anyone, including Perak Umno leaders. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 15 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that there was no need for any discussion on the appointment of Umno assemblyman Datuk Aznel Ibrahim as his new political secretary as the appointment for the post was his prerogative.

Ahmad Faizal admitted that he did not discuss the appointment with anyone, including Perak Umno leaders.

“When my former political secretary Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid has wished to extend his service at the Federal level, I was in need of a new political secretary.

“After talking to Iskandar, we decide to appoint Aznel for the post,” he told reporters after attending the state level Innovation Day at the State Secretariat Building here.

Ahmad Faizal said Aznel will also extend his service to all the component parties in Perikatan Nasional including Umno, PAS and Bersatu as well.

“If members of Bersatu and PAS can welcome this appointment wholeheartedly, then I believe it will be received much better from Umno members

“The relationship among PN members in Perak is strong and we will continue to serve the people in the best way possible,” he said.

When asked why he didn’t inform Umno prior to the appointment, Ahmad Faizal said that he had informed everyone including Umno via his official statement released to the public on Monday.

Aznel was officially sworn in as the Mentri Besar’s political secretary at the Mentri Besar’s office at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan at 10.30am today.