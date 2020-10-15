Air Selangor: Water supply to Klang, Shah Alam to be restored by noon

Elina said water supply to consumers had resumed as early as 4.30am this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Water supply to 15 areas in Klang and Shah Alam which was disrupted following a broken pipe incident yesterday, is expected to be fully restored by 12.30 noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said supply to consumers had resumed as early as 4.30 am and the supply restoration to the affected areas would be in stages depending on the premises’ locations and pressure of the distribution system.

“Air Selangor would like to inform that repair works on the broken pipe that occurred near the Jalan Bukit Raja TNB power station in Klang yesterday was fully completed at 4am today,” she said.

She said Air Selangor would give updates on the water supply from time to time through all its official communication channels via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as its smartphone application and the Air Selangor website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama



