Penang South Reclamation project crucial for state’s future, says exco

A woman watches a live broadcast of the third term of the 14th Penang State Legislative Assembly session on her phone in George Town October 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 14 — The mega Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project is a critical project and implemented to ensure a sustainable future for the state.

State Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the project is also not just an ordinary reclamation project for the purpose of real estate speculation.

“This project serves as an economic catalyst for Penang, just like the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and the Bayan Lepas township which was developed in the 70s.

“Without Bayan Lepas, Penang will not achieve the success it has today as among the most developed, competitive and habitable states in the country,” he said when answering a question from Penaga assemblyman Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga) at the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Zairil Khir said the PSR project which involved the reclamation of 4,500 acres off the southern part of the island has been divided into three islands.

“The first island that will be reclaimed is Island A, the biggest island measuring 2,300 acres with the focus to provide new industrial land.

“Other elements such as commercial centres and residential will also be included,” he added.

Zairil Khir said the industrial area for Island A will be designed according to world industrial needs.

“When we look at the demands and needs of the world’s largest companies, they no longer focus on cheap labour or domestic incentives. They now prioritise the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors.

“They will choose investment sites which meet the international ESG requirements. Through the reclamation, Penang can offer suitable new industrial areas and attract the big companies so that the people in the state can get high-paying jobs,” he said.

Under the PSR project, the state government is proposing to reclaim about 1,821 ha of the sea to build three islands south of Penang International Airport towards the east around Permatang Damar Laut to create a land bank to fund the Penang Transport Master Plan worth RM46 billion. — Bernama