Pahang Pemuda Negara lodges police report against Lokman, Anwar

KUANTAN, Oct 14 — Pahang Pemuda Negara today lodged a police report demanding that action be taken against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Its Paya Besar Parliamentary chief Muhammad Danial Abu Bakar claimed that Lokman Noor had insulted Al-Sultan Abdullah through a 27-minute video clip that went viral on social media since last Saturday regarding the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

The non-governmental organisation also lodged a police report against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim because it felt that Anwar’s actions could affect the country’s racial harmony and public order.

“Anwar is seen as deliberately trying to cause problems during the time where the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters when met at the Kuantan police headquarters.

Yesterday, Anwar met with the King to inform him that he had a “formidable majority” support from MPs in his bid to be the next prime minister.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin later released a statement that Anwar gave the King the numbers he claimed to have but did not give the names of the MPs to allow for verification of his claim. — Bernama