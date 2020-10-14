MEF calls for more support for employers following re-implementation of CMCO

A general view of shops around Kuala Lumpur on the first day CMCO October 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called for more support for employers following the re-implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sabah.

President Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said MEF hopes the government would look into assisting businesses via additional initiatives, including providing more tax breaks.

“This year has been very hard on employers, especially in terms of managing cash flow with generally reduced revenue but having to pay salaries, operational expenses, as well as taxes.

“Perhaps some forms of reduced payments on corporate taxes will indeed be very helpful,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hussain said MEF also urged businesses and employers to do their best collectively to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to win the fight against Covid-19.

Based on the new CMCO guidelines, he said employers are thankful to the government for allowing businesses to continue to operate this time around.

“And we are also thankful for the support provided to employers and employees under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and KITA Prihatin initiatives — a positive step towards helping our economy regain its momentum,” he added. — Bernama