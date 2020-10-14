Is the honeymoon over for uneasy bedfellows Umno and Bersatu?

(From left) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan dan Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan wave the Perikatan Nasional flag in Kota Kinabalu September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

COMMENTARY, Oct 14 — With Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno at loggerheads over so-called “matters of principle”, Perikatan Nasional (PN) is on shaky ground.

In the loose alliance, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s party has fewer parliamentary seats than the backbone of Barisan Nasional (BN), so it would seem its days of dominance are coming to an end.

In essence, Umno is no longer keen to play second fiddle to Bersatu and wants equal say.

The former has also proposed the establishment of a PN presidential council where both party and government matters can be discussed.

Initially, Umno took a willing backseat to Bersatu’s lead. But today, it put a stop to that, after being pressured by party members who view Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership as weak and rudderless.

The under-pressure Umno president has decided it is time for the party’s voice to be heard and the political bureau that he heads has laid out in writing its demands, failing which it has threatened to withdraw its support from PN.

It is said the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back was the recently concluded Sabah state election that saw the chief minister’s post go to Bersatu even though Umno won more seats on a party-to-party basis.

The Umno leadership is reluctant to accommodate Bersatu’s dominance any longer, knowing full well that it will only anger grassroots members further.

It therefore has taken a stand that may see disastrous results before the next general election.

Umno has stated if it doesn’t get its way, it will contest the national polls on its own even if it causes a split in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance because its partner PAS still intends to stick by Bersatu.

Bersatu may be tempted to view Umno’s stance as bluster, but it should be wary of the fact its own strength remains largely untested.

The party is still attempting to build a membership that draws its numbers from the same audience courted by Umno and PAS: Malays.

As the new kid on the block, however, Bersatu has far more work to do in this regard than Umno and PAS.

Hence, the challenge of recruiting new Malay members has forced Bersatu to open up its membership to non-Malays. Parti Amanah Negara took a similar route and it should be noted that this has not produced the desired results.

BN and PAS had backed Bersatu to lead the government when former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad quit his post in February, which led to the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule and the emergence of the PN administration.

The smooth transition positioned Muhyiddin as a capable leader, a perception that was reinforced by the PN government’s apparent successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

Yet, with Umno now seemingly in a position to state its stand and stand its ground, the ball has come to rest at Bersatu’s feet.

But whether Bersatu kicks it into the goalpost or dribbles it to the centre field for a restart remains to be seen.