Bukit Aman CID chief: Date on interview with Anwar over list of MPs not finalised

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at Le Meredian Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Police have not finalised the date to record a statement from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pertaining to a list of 121 MPs claimed to be supporting him to form a new government, according Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said the department did not have a confirmed new date to call Anwar.

“Not tomorrow Anwar will be called,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, a message went viral on the WhatsApp application that Anwar would be called to Bukit Aman (Federal Police headquarters) at 3pm tomorrow for the purpose of recording a statement.

Prior to this, Bernama had reported that the interview with the PKR (People’s Justice Party) president at Bukit Aman was scheduled for October 13 but was postponed to a date to be announced later.

Yesterday, Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara to provide documentation to support his claim that he had majority MP support in the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) to be Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister.

He had announced the same at a press conference on Sept 23 and this was followed by a slew of police reports against him by MPs whose names were allegedly on the list but denied that they backed him. — Bernama