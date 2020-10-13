Sarawak DCM says state's borders closed to Sabah and Kalimantan to guard against Covid-19

Tan Sri James Masing (right) speaks to reporters after opening a three-day Workshop on Administration of Contracts Towards Project Delivery Excellence for Sarawak Government Projects, October 13, 2020. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 13 ― Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said security along the borders with Kalimantan and Sabah have been stepped up to prevent illegal entries into the state of people who could be Covid-19 carriers.

He said the state government has also stopped legal travellers from Kalimantan and Sabah for now, to protect the people of Sarawak from being infected with the virus.

“Therefore, we have closed our gates at the borders with Kalimantan and Sabah,” he told reporters after opening a three-day Workshop on Administration of Contracts Towards Project Delivery Excellence for Sarawak Government Projects.

Masing, who is the chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) security subcommittee, was asked on the steps which have been taken to curb illegal entries along the borders following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kalimantan and Sabah lately.

He said he is pleased with the State Secretary’s Office and SDMC for agreeing with the security subcommittee to close the gates.

He added Sarawakians are not allowed to travel to Kalimantan and Sabah and those who return from these places will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

He said despite the security being tightened along the border areas, there will still be people from Kalimantan and Sabah slipping illegally into Sarawak.

However, he said only a small percentage of them have managed to cross over the border.