Sabah Umno Youth questions Masidi’s appointment as state Covid-19 spokesman

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 13 — Sabah Umno Youth has criticised the state government’s choice of spokesperman for Covid 19 matters in Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The wing’s chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said that according to hierarchy, it should be one of the deputy chief ministers who take the position in the absence of the chief minister, and failing that it should be the minister of community development and people’s wellbeing.

“It should be one of the deputy chief ministers or the minister in-charge for health. The deputy chief minister cannot be just a ceremonial post.

“It’s the deputy chief minister who should assist the chief minister in the event he isn’t available,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said that his statement was not a personal attack on Masidi’s capability or experience, but rather an observation on the hierarchy and providing check and balance to the current government.

“It is a known fact that there is three deputy chief ministers and one of them should be taking charge in the absence of the chief minister but this is not happening and I think it should be corrected just to avoid people getting confused about the roles of the ministers.

He said in the event the deputy chief minister does not take the post, the Community Development and Public Well Being Minister Shahelmy Yahya is also suitable to speak on Covid 19 matters as the health portfolio is under his ministry.

Shahelmy is a BN assemblyman for Tanjung Keramat.

Masidi is the Karanaan assemblyman, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia state deputy chairman.

Both are components under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance state government.

Recently, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said that the health came under the purview of the Local Government and Housing Ministry, which is why Masidi was the person in charge.