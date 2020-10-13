Muhyiddin: While Anwar was at Istana Negara, I was discussing Covid-19 matters with NSC

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a live video broadcast press conference at his residence in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that while PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he was busy discussing Covid-19 related matters.

In a virtual press conference this evening, Muhyiddin was asked to comment about Anwar’s meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning.

“My concern is not about that meeting. When he (Anwar) was at the meeting I was having a video conference with members of the National Security Council (NSC) discussing Covid-19 issues,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to inform the latter to that he has sufficient majority in Parliament to unseat Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

MORE TO COME