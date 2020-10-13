King calls on people to unite in fight against Covid-19

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also called on all the people to pray along with him for Malaysia to continue to be protected and blessed, and for the pandemic to be contained and ended immediately. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on the people, regardless of race, religion and political beliefs to unite in the nation’s fight against Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah’s response was due to worrying developments over the ongoing pandemic, with new cases in the country continuing to hit three digits daily and the emergence of several new clusters since October 1.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on all the people to pray along with him for Malaysia to continue to be protected and blessed, and for the pandemic to be contained and ended immediately, Ahmad Fadil said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty has expressed concern, but nevertheless advised the people to remain calm and disciplined while taking care of their health by complying with the new norms and standard operating procedures,

this especially with the implementation of conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya starting tomorrow.

Ahmad Fadil said in this regard, upon His Majesty’s consent, Istana Negara has also implemented partial restriction of movement which is now in effect until a date to be announced later.

“His Majesty is very concerned about the care and personal health of Istana Negara’s officers and staff, and this implementation (partial restriction) is to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in Istana Negara,” he said. — Bernama