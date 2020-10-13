Ismail Sabri says 446 individuals arrested yesterday for violating RMCO

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his press briefing from the total number of arrests 407 individuals were compounded, 37 individuals were remanded while two others were granted bail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The authorities arrested a total of 446 individuals yesterday for breaching regulations enforced under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his press briefing from the total number of arrests 407 individuals were compounded, 37 individuals were remanded while two others were granted bail.

“Among the offences committed were not wearing face masks (212 cases), business failing to record customers details (85), not adhering to social distancing (72) and individuals arrested at private parties (32), gambling (23) and the remaining were among other types of violations,” he said.

