Ismail Sabri: Penang Remand Prison, quarters under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Penang Remand Prison and its quarters will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from October 15 to 28, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO will begin at 12.01am October 15 and will affect 2,380 individuals comprising 2,306 inmates and a total of 524 prison staff and family members will be affected.

“The meeting today has heard the suggestion by the Health Ministry on the rising positive Covid-19 cases in Penang remand prison and its quarters has agreed to implement EMCO in the area,” he said.

Ismail said this means that movement to and from the affected area would be prohibited for the duration of the EMCO.

“The movement of prison staff is determined based on the SOP released by the Malaysian Prisons Department,” he said.

On basic supplies he said that it will be coordinated by Eastern District Disaster Control Centre.

Ismail Sabri also said that detainees to be released during the EMCO period will be isolated from other prisoners.

“If the test result is negative, the detainee will then be quarantined at a place to be determined by the Penang State Disaster Management Committee before being released,” he said.

He added that detainees who were tested positive for Covid-19 will be treated in hospital as civilians after their release date.