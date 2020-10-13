Covid-19: Tanjung market, fish market in Tawau temporarily closed

Tawau District Health Officer Dr G. Navindran said the closure order, issued and effective from yesterday, was to curb the spread of the virus among traders and customers of the markets. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAWAU, Oct 13 — The Tanjung Market and Tawau Fish Market have been temporarily closed after more than 10 traders tested positive for Covid-19 since last week.

Tawau District Health Officer Dr G. Navindran said the closure order, issued and effective from yesterday, was to curb the spread of the virus among traders and customers of the markets.

“We have asked the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) to shut down both the markets and notices on the closures have been posted on the premises,” he said when contacted Bernama.

Meanwhile, Dr Navindran urged traders and market stall assistants to undergo Covid-19 screening as not all of them had done so when it was carried out at the Tanjung Market last week.

The markets will not open for business if traders refuse to cooperate, he said, adding that cleaning and disinfection exercises would be carried out at the markets. — Bernama