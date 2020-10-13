Covid-19: Several FT Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre employees confirmed positive, says CEO

This was confirmed by PPZ-MAIWP chief executive officer, Ahmad Shukri Yusoff who said that all PPZ-MAIWP employees had been directed to undergo screening tests and placed under quarantine as preventive and control measures. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Several employees of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) are confirmed positive Covid-19.

This was confirmed by PPZ-MAIWP chief executive officer, Ahmad Shukri Yusoff who said that all PPZ-MAIWP employees had been directed to undergo screening tests and placed under quarantine as preventive and control measures.

“PPZ-MAIWP is also working with the Ministry of Health in an effort to check the spread of Covid-19 to ensure the health and safety of PPZ-MAIWP staff and the public are assured.

“The implementation of sanitation work on all PPZ-MAIWP premises is underway,’’ he said in a statement today.

Subsequently, Ahmad Shukri said PPZ-MAIWP was expected to become operational again on October 28.

Any zakat payment can be made via the PPZ-MAIWP official portal and also internet banking.

Yesterday, Ahmad Shukri announced that Wisma PPZ, Taman Shamelin Perkasa; Putrajaya branch office and all counters, here, and in Putrajaya would be closed from today to October 27 for sanitation work at all PPZ-MAIWP premises to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama