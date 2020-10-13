Covid-19: Labuan schools operating amid low student turnout, says education director

A security guard at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Utama Damansara 4 closes the school gate in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2020. Labuan Education director, Khaziyati Osman said there had been no directive thus far from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to temporarily close the schools in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Oct 13 — All 26 secondary and primary schools here are operating as usual amid the low turnout of students and teachers.

Labuan Education director, Khaziyati Osman said there had been no directive thus far from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to temporarily close the schools in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases here.

“We are imposing a strict standard operating procedure on teachers and students before entering the school compound, when teaching is being conducted and during the class breaks.

“Teachers are on standby at the school entrance to check the temperature of each student and we have enough hand sanitisers and handwashing facilities, besides ensuring physical distancing,” she told Bernama today.

Khaziyati said 58 teachers from nine secondary schools and 108 from 17 primary schools had each undergone the Covid-19 test twice. — Bernama