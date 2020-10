Air Selangor: Water supply to 28 areas in Kuala Selangor to be restored by 10pm today

Air Selangor said water supply would be restored as soon as the work to replace the valves at the Sungai Sireh water treatment plant is completed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A total of 28 areas in Kuala Selangor which have been affected by the scheduled water disruption beginning 9 am today will have their water supply restored by 10 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said the water supply to the areas would be restored as soon as the work to replace the valves at Sungai Sireh water treatment plant (LRA), which is scheduled for 6pm, is completed.

The areas affected by the scheduled water disruption are as follow:

Jalan Ban Canai Jalan Kunci Air Buang Kampung Ampangan Kampung Haji Razali Kampung Melaka/ Kampung Kilat Kampung Pinang Kampung Seri Tiram Jaya Kampung Sungai Burong 1 Parit 1 – Parit 4 Kampung Sungai Kajang Kampung Sungai Tengi Kiri (Pekan Tanjung Karang) Kampung Tok Adam Kampung Ulu Tiram Lorong Bahagia Parit 1 Sungai Burong Seluruh kawasan Sawah Sempadan Blok A – Z Sungai Burong Sawah Parit 1 – Parit 4 Sungai Sireh Lorong 1 – 23 Taman Desa Jaya Taman Kopema Taman Radin Jaya Taman Sri Bakti Taman Sri Desa Taman Sri Jaya Taman Sri Setia Taman Sri Tanjong Taman Tanjung Karang/ Taman Ria Min/ Taman Ketam Taman Wawasan

For further information, consumers can go to Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com or its communication channels; Air Selangor Application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact Air Selangor Communication Centre helpline at 15300. — Bernama