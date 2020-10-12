Umno’s Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman appointed as Perak MB’s new political secretary

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he believes Datuk Aznel Ibrahim's (pic) appointment will further strengthen the good relations and cooperation that are already established among the leadership of Bersatu, Umno and other allies in PN. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 12 — Umno’s Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman Datuk Aznel Ibrahim has been appointed as Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s new political secretary.

Ahmad Faizal said Aznel, who is also the Umno Gerik division deputy chief, was appointed to the post after his former political secretary Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was given new responsibilities.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president, said that Iskandar Dzulkarnain will manage affairs related to his post in the party and other matters at the federal level.

“The appointment of Aznel took effect immediately. This is also a manifestation of my commitment to cooperate with Umno in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, to ensure that governance can be carried out more effectively,” he said in a statement.

“I believe Aznel’s appointment will further strengthen the good relations and cooperation that are already established among the leadership of Bersatu, Umno and other allies in PN,” he added.