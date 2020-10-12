Terengganu MMEA seize boat, fish, equipment worth RM1.6m, nabs 15

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officers with ‘Op Benteng’ boats in Port Dickson, September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

CHUKAI, Oct 12 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a fishing boat, 1,000 litres of diesel, 13 tonnes of various fishes and fishing equipment worth RM1.6 million last Saturday.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director Rashidilhadi Abd Rashid said the 15 crew members, including the skipper, onboard were detained about 150 nautical miles off Kuala Kemaman at about noon under “Op Kuda Laut”.

“The fishermen, aged 24 to 55, failed to present their boat licence as well as any identification documents. They also did not have the approval to carry out fishing activities in Malaysian waters,” he said in a statement here today.

Rashidilhadi said all those arrested were taken to the Kemaman Maritime Zone Jetty for Covid-19 screening before being handed over to the MMEA investigating officer for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for trespassing and fishing in Malaysian waters and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid travelling documents. — Bernama