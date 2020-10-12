STAR president says party fully supports PN federal govt, unreservedly backs Muhyiddin as PM

STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan (pic) says that it would be better for Anwar as the Port Dickson MP to look after his constituents and contribute his efforts as well as energy to assist the government and people in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) fully supports the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government and unreservedly backs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister, said its president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan.

“I personally also fully support Tan Sri Muhyiddin to continue as the Prime Minister and there is no question at all of shifting support to any other candidate aspiring and dreaming to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister,” he said in a press statement today.

On PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s move to attract MPs from the government side to support him to be the next prime minister, Jeffrey opined that it would be better for Anwar as the Port Dickson MP to look after his constituents and contribute his efforts as well as energy to assist the government and people in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides that, he said Anwar should assist in helping the country’s economy recover since many people and businesses have been badly affected by this pandemic.

“We should exercise caution and follow the SOPs so that the case curve can be flattened as soon as possible and put the nation on the road to a speedy economic recovery,” he added.

Jeffrey was responding to Anwar’s announcement that he has been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow during which he will show evidence of support from a “strong and convincing” majority of MPs for him to form a new government.

With the Dewan Rakyat having 222 MPs, Anwar will need to show that he has at least 112 MPs backing him if he wants to take over from current ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional. — Borneo Post Online