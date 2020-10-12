Saifuddin Nasution urges calm ahead of Agong’s audience with Anwar tomorrow

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPURR, Oct 12 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has called on Malaysians and members of his party to remain calm ahead of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s audience with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara tomorrow.

In a statement today, Saifuddin instructed all PKR members “to not hold any gathering or to gather in any location, especially along major roads, towards Istana Negara”.

“I also call upon all Malaysians to keep calm as this audience session takes place, and to remain calm for any subsequent process that takes place thereafter,” he added in his statement.

Saifuddin also reminded all PKR members of Parliament to continue to render their services in their respective constituencies, as well as to prioritise the people’s welfare during this Covid-19 pandemic.

His statement comes on the eve of Anwar’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, where the PKR president is expected to provide proof of the “strong, convincing” majority of MPs said to be backing him in his bid to unseat the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

On September 23, Anwar announced that he had enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, effectively ending the PN administration led by Muhyiddin.

However, Anwar did not divulge the number of MPs or who they were, instead stating that the the Agong should be the first to be briefed on the matter.