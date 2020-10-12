Petaling Jaya police chief undergoes 14-day self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 positive case

According to the Petaling Jaya district police’s official Facebook page, Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal had been in close contact with a District Health Officer (PKD) whom he had met in several meetings and discussions for planning operations to curb the epidemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal began his 14-day self-quarantine from today after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

According to the Petaling Jaya district police’s official Facebook page, Nik Ezanee had been in close contact with a District Health Officer (PKD) whom he had met in several meetings and discussions for planning operations to curb the epidemic.

“The PKD had attended a meeting with the security manager of a golf club here, and (both) were confirmed positive for Covid-19 today.

“Therefore, Petaling Jaya District Police deputy chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood will assume the duties of the police chief until the test result is released by the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” according to the statement.

Earlier today, Nik Ezanee had inspected a golf club staff hostel which was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days from today until October 25 following some positive Covid-19 cases detected among those living there.

So far, 23 local and foreign workers staying at the hostel have been reported positive for Covid-19. — Bernama