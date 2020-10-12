Penang tables deficit Budget for 2021

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press in George Town September 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 12 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow tabled a RM909.82 million Budget 2021 with a projected deficit of RM403.8 million, which is a higher deficit compared to the 2020 Budget.

This makes it the 10th consecutive deficit Budget for Penang since 2011.

Chow said the deficit for 2021 is higher compared to the RM273.5 million deficit for 2020 and that the deficit will be funded by the state consolidated fund that has a balance of RM1.07 billion as of 2018.

The 2021 Budget is also RM117.16 million higher than 2020’s Budget of RM792.66 million.

“The proposed state development Budget for 2021 is RM294.1 million which is an increase of RM24.76 million if compared to the development Budget of RM269.34 million for 2020,” he said when reading out the state Budget 2021.

He said the total revenue to be collected for 2021 is RM506 million, which is expected to be less than the revenue to be collected in 2020 at RM519.1 million.

“The decrease in revenue is because the state has limited resources and does not have any new revenue streams for 2021,” he said.

The expenditure of RM909.82 million for 2021 included emoluments totalling RM188.22 million, supply and services totalling RM183.37 million, assets totalling RM3.37 million, fixed payments of RM532.05 million and other expenditure of RM2.82 million.

He said a large component of the expenditure, about 58.48 per cent of the state administrative expenditure, was due to fixed payments and aid expenditure.

“This sum included the transfer of RM200 million to the state development consolidated funds, aid packages under the public social programmes estimated at RM105 million, payment to state agencies, bodies and subsidiaries totalling RM44.77 million,pension and ex-gratia totalling RM15.07 million, insurance claims and compensation totalling RM10 million and interests and dividends totalling RM4.83 million,” he said.

He said the development allocation focused on people-centric projects and the upgrading of public facilities for the people while strengthening the various departments to implement the projects on schedule.

Chow said the higher expenditure was also due to higher development allocations for seven out of nine departments compared to the previous year.

“The Chief Minister’s Office and State Secretary’s Office will get an allocation of RM77.54 million compared to RM53.11 million this year,” he said.

He said the reason for the increase of RM24.43 million for the Chief Minister’s Office and State Secretary’s Office was due to the funding for sports and open spaces development projects totalling RM12.7 million for the Stadium and Open Spaces Corporation and other economic development projects.

The Islamic Religious Affairs Department will also be getting a higher allocation of RM18.61 million compared to only RM11.09 million this year.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department will be getting a slightly higher allocation of RM17.59 million compared to RM17.53 million this year; the Agriculture Department will get RM6.75 million compared to RM4.94 million; the Veterinary Department will get RM3.52 million compared to RM2.98 million; the Forestry Department will get RM2.22 million compared to RM2.06 million; and the Botanic Garden Department will get RM1.22 million compared to RM1.15 million.

Chow thanked all frontliners for their hard work in flattening the Covid-19 curve and announced a RM1,000 or half-month bonus for the state’s civil servants.

“The cash payment for a total 4,009 civil servants in the state will amount to RM5.5 million and this aid will be paid out in December,” he said.

He also announced cash aid amounting to RM898,900 to schools which will also be paid out in December.

The cash aid of RM300 each will be given to 1,587 Kafa school teachers and supervisors, 343 Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat teachers, 263 Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat and 590 teachers and staff of independent Chinese schools.

Meanwhile, RM200 each will be given to 320 tahfiz, pondok and Islamic kindergarten (tadis) teachers.