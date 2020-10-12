Penang ratepayers to pay full assessment rates in 2021

An aerial view of Penang during clear skies seen from Komtar in George Town November 13, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 12 — Penang ratepayers will have to pay full assessment rates in 2021, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo (DAP - Datuk Keramat) said during the Penang legislative assembly.

He said both city councils were affected when it collected less revenue this year as ratepayers were given a rebate on assessment rates to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure both city councils continue to provide services to ratepayers without disruption, the usual assessment rates approved by the state will be collected in 2021,” he said.



When Lee Khai Loon (PKR- Machang Bubuk) asked if the full assessment rates to be collected in 2021 will be new revised rates, Jagdeep said that has yet to be decided.



“The rates that we will be collecting for 2021 are yet to be decided,” he said.

Ong Khan Lee (PKR - Kebun Bunga) had earlier asked if new assessment rates will be implemented in 2021.

“The review of the assessment rates was enforced on January 1, 2020 as approved by the state government but the state decided to give a rebate on the reviewed rates this year,” Jagdeep said.

He said both city councils had given rebates amounting to about RM47.3 million this year.

He said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) was supposed to collect new reviewed rates of about RM54.24 million while the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) was supposed to collect new rates of about RM39.74 million this year.

However, MBPP only collected RM19.5 million and MBSP about RM27.8 million after the rebate.

“So, for 2021, both city councils will collect the reviewed assessment rates as approved by the state,” he said.

The assessment rate review, conducted in 2019, involved adjustments to annual value of properties to reflect the current values.

The adjustment to annual value of properties, which had not be reviewed for 15 years, led to higher property values and this brought the assessment fees payable up by between 50 and 98 per cent for some properties.