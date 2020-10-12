Penang prison staff to undergo second round of Covid-19 testing after 20 found positive

Staff at the Penang Remand Prison are seen in PPE suits October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 12 — About 20 Penang remand prison staff, who were in close contact with a Covid-19 positive inmate, have tentatively tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Penang Remand Prison director Mohamed Jusoh Ismail said the 20 staff will undergo another swab test today as confirmation.

“We have discussed with the Health Ministry the possibility of another test being conducted on them to seek confirmation,” he said.

He also confirmed that another inmate had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of inmates who have now tested positive to 19, including the 85-year-old inmate who died of Covid-19 on October 5.

“This latest case involved an inmate from a different cell apart from the 18 who had tested positive but are all from the same block,” he said.

He added that prison authorities have taken immediate action to isolate and quarantine those who occupied the same cell as the latest Covid-19 positive inmate.

All of the 18 inmates who tested positive, aged between 25 years and 65 years, are in a stable condition, he said.

“All of their close contacts are still in quarantine and in good condition and we have continued to conduct sanitisation of the prison areas with help from the Health Ministry,” he said.

The 85-year-old inmate was found unconscious in his cell on October 5 and pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was later found that he was Covid-19 positive, after which the Penang remand prison immediately isolated and quarantined those who were in close contact with him.

A total of 17 inmates, who occupied the same cell as the victim, later tested positive for Covid-19.

Mohamed Jusoh said about 2,300 inmates in the prison have been swabbed for Covid-19 since October 7.