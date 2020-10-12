Pahang MB, excos complete self-quarantine, test negative for Covid-19

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang in Kuantan August 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 12 — Pahang Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and 10 state executive councillors have been confirmed Covid-19 negative after completing self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Pahang Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement today said the quarantine began on Sept 28 as a precautionary measure after several state executive councillors visited Sabah to assist in the campaign of Sabah State Election held on Sept 26.

According to the statement, those who returned were required to undergo screening test at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur upon arrival at the airport and had to take several screening tests during the period.

Despite being under quarantine, all state administrative matters continued to be carried out smoothly with all meetings including the exco meeting held online every Wednesday, the statement said.

Wan Rosdy also shared pictures of his first meeting after being declared free of the virus on his official social media site with State Finance Officer Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

In the posting, Wan Rosdy said the finance projection of the state is stable and good despite the country continuing the combat against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama



