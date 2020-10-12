MOH applies for 1,899 additional contract health staff, says minister

Dr Adham Baba said the personnel would be placed at health facilities such as hospitals, health clinics, laboratories, district health offices (PKD) as well as Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has submitted an application to the Public Service Department and Finance Ministry to appoint 1,899 health personnel on contract.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the application has been sent on October 3 to support health services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The application submitted was inline with the agreement of the government that MOH considered increasing health staff by 2,000 appointed on contract as approved by the government under the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package earlier,” he said in a statement today.

He added that among the additional health personnel sought are research officers, nurses, assistant medical officers, environmental health assistants, medical health technologists and administrative assistants ( clerical/operation and finance).

Dr Adham said the personnel would be placed at health facilities such as hospitals, health clinics, laboratories, district health offices (PKD) as well as Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“They will be placed at quarantine stations nationwide and at international entry points such as Kuala Lumpur International Airport so that movements at these locations are smoother and more effective,” he said.

He said the government has also taken immediate measures to contain the spread of the outbreak, among them, the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) and the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the states and localities concerned.

He said MOH is also taking proactive measures with the mobilisation of existing health staff from certain states and health facilities to assist states and health facilities which needed additional health manpower. — Bernama