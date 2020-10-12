MCO: Petaling Jaya police open investigation papers on golf club for breaching order

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the Ministry of Health (MOH) lodged a police report at the Damansara police station yesterday, claiming that the club had violated the movement control order (MCO) by continuing to operate despite being ordered to be closed from yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 12 — Police have opened investigation papers on a golf club for allegedly defying orders to cease operations yesterday after its workers had tested positive for Covid-19.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the Ministry of Health (MOH) lodged a police report at the Damansara police station yesterday, claiming that the club had violated the movement control order (MCO) by continuing to operate despite being ordered to be closed from yesterday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342),” he told reporters when met outside the golf club’s workers’ hostel here today.

Earlier, Nik Ezanee carried out a survey of the workers’ hostel, which was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days from today until October 25 following positive Covid-19 cases involving employees staying at the hostel.

So far, 23 local and foreign workers at the hostel have tested positive Covid-19.

Nik Ezanee said 11 of them had been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment while the other 12 would be taken to hospital today.

He said a total of 597 employees were expected to undergo Covid-19 screening on Wednesday and that 20 police personnel had been deployed to monitor the EMCO area. — Bernama