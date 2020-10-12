Kuala Lumpur cops hunt for suspect after video of woman’s assault goes viral

Ampang Jaya Deputy Police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said his team received the case report from the Pandan Indah Police Station chief after the video had gone viral. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Police are looking for a man over the alleged assault of a woman, which is believed to have occurred in Jalan Pandan Dua, Pandan Jaya, Ampang here, after a video of the incident went viral today.

Ampang Jaya Deputy Police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said his team received the case report from the Pandan Indah Police Station chief after the video had gone viral.

He said they were tracking down the suspect and victim seen in the video and, so far, no police report has been lodged by the woman.

“So far, no witnesses have turned at the police station to give a statement. The suspect and the victim are believed to have family ties,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Azam said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury, Section 18 (a) of the Domestic Violence Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The 16-second video, showing a woman being kicked by a man while she’s crawling on the road in front of a restaurant in Pandan Jaya, went viral today. — Bernama