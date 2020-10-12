Ismail Sabri says 663 individuals arrested for violating RMCO

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from the total number of arrests 617 individuals were compounded, 44 individuals were remanded while two others were granted bail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 12 — The authorities arrested a total of 663 individuals yesterday for breaching regulations enforced under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from the total number of arrests 617 individuals were compounded, 44 individuals were remanded while two others were granted bail.

“Among the offences committed were not practicing social distancing (239 cases), not wearing face masks (178), activities in entertainment centres (105) and business failing to record customers details (89),” he said.

“The increase in the arrest and compounds issued shows that police are no longer compromising with those caught violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) under RMCO,” he added.

On Ops Benteng, he said that the authorities arrested 73 illegal immigrants and confiscated three boats and three land vehicles yesterday following 136 roadblocks held nationwide.

“As of today, more than 7,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested under Ops Benteng and we urge the public to come forward and provide any information to curb the entrance of illegal immigrants,” he said.

From July 24 to October 11, Ismail Sabri said a total of 46,655 individuals have returned to the country through international border entry points.

“Out of the total, 9,473 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine at 68 hotels and 18 other premises including public training institutes (ILA) and private educational institutions in various states.

“Meanwhile, 381 individuals have been taken to hospital for treatment and 35,801 individuals were discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.