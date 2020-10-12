Hamzah Zainudin: Support for Perikatan, symbol of togetherness in facing Covid-19, economic woes

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the top leaders and Members of Parliament from the component parties such as Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) remained steadfast with the current government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a symbol of togetherness in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and current economic challenges, as well as rejecting any attempt to overthrow the government of the day.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the top leaders and Members of Parliament from the component parties such as Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) remained steadfast with the current government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic is still widespread throughout the world, the PN government is fully focused on managing the country’s economy well and offering the best health services to the people,” he said in a statement today.

Following the current situation of the pandemic, Hamzah also urged the people to remain united and adhere to the standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health in a collective effort to break the Covid-19 chain once again. — Bernama