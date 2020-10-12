EPF seeking feedback from public on ways to improve scheme

The Employees Provident Fund logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is conducting the EPF 2020 Public Consultation Survey to seek the public’s views and opinions related to its existing scheme and its improvement.

Chief strategy officer Nurhisham Hussein said the survey, which runs online for eight weeks beginning Oct 8, was in line with the EPF’s vision to help members achieve a better future while safeguarding their savings and delivering excellent services.

He said the EPF was cognisant that its members’ needs change depending on their circumstances in life, age or career progression.

“On top of members’ needs, the job landscape and work culture have changed with the adoption of technology and economic conditions.

“Hence, the time is ripe for us to relook the EPF scheme and to do this well, we have to solicit the public’s opinion,” he said in a statement today.

Nurhisham said the survey’s focus was on matters, which EPF’s members have, in recent years brought to the pension fund's attention.

He said while EPF has done its best to respond with various innovations and service improvements, it believed improvement could be done by asking more specific questions related to the heart of members’ aspirations.

“Therefore, for this year’s survey, we have questions covering areas such as contributions, withdrawals, dividends, and the EPF account structure.

“We wish to emphasise that the survey is for the public, whether they are contributors to the EPF or not, as we want to hear from everyone in order to design an EPF scheme that is inclusive and sustainable,” he added. — Bernama