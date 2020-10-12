Dr Noor Hisham: PPE supplies adequate for Covid-19 frontliners

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. In his daily press conference today, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the PPE supply could last more than two to three months. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today assured that the ministry has adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies for its frontline staff.

In his daily press conference today, Dr Noor Hisham said that the PPE supply could last more than two to three months.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to ensure that [PPE supplies] are sufficient at all hospitals in Malaysia, including Sabah.

“What is important is that we see there are 19 types of PPE and the stock for all these PPE could last more than two to three months,’’ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also explained that the ministry had also sent emergency PPE supplies to Sabah, which is currently seeing a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases.

Apart from that, 522 volunteers comprising various categories including health workers have been dispatched to Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kota Kinabalu and Semporna, Sabah.

Some 11 other health experts are also due to be sent to Sabah soon, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia today recorded 563 cases, with 291 cases registered in Sabah.

Dr Noor Hisham said those who are qualified and keen to volunteer to help the ministry of health in containing the Covid-19 outbreak in Sabah can email to [email protected] or at [email protected].