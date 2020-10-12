Dr Noor Hisham: Employers should periodically screen frontline staff following several Covid-19 positive cases in Klang Valley malls

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Employers are encouraged to send their frontline staff who are in constant contact with the public for Covid-19 screening, from time to time, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reiterated today.

This comes after a few shopping centres in the Klang Valley have confirmed several Covid-19 positive cases within their premises in the past week.

“The practice before this is still applicable here where employers are encouraged to send their staff for screening from time to time, especially for those sectors that involve a lot of interaction with the public,’’ he said in his daily press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham added that authorities are currently conducting risk assessments on the shops that have been closed due to Covid-19 infection and will conduct sanitisation and disinfection at the outlets..

In the past week, several Klang Valley malls such as 1 Utama, Mid Valley Megamall, Bangsar Shopping Centre, and 3 Damansara have confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in their premises.

Mall management had then taken swift actions to alert the authorities and carry out sanitisation and disinfection procedures within the affected areas.