Covid-19: Screening tents at Queen Elizabeth Hospital not due to shortage of beds

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said almost all government hospitals and health clinics in Sabah have set up screening tents at their respective emergency and out-patient department. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — Screenings tents are set up at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) for purpose of conducting Covid-19 screening and have no connection with the viralled issue on shortage of beds at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), said Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said preliminary screening and examination on patients are conducted by medical officers at the tents to prevent the spread of the virus to other patients who are receiving treatment at the same hospital or healthcare workers who share the same space.

“The Persons Under Investigation (PUI) tent is designated for patients who have a history of contact with Covid-19 patients. Hence, the patients can be isolated and given initial treatment before they are admitted to a Special Isolation Ward.

“For the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) tent, it is equipped with medical facilities to treat critical patients who are later moved to the appropriate wards,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said almost all government hospitals and health clinics in Sabah have set up screening tents at their respective emergency and out-patient department.

Recently, it was viralled on the social media of medical tents set up at HQE due to lack of beds in the hospital’s ICU wards.

Christina said the people should stop making speculations that will cause negative perception towards hospitals and clinics that are working hard to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

In another development, she denied the Queen Elizabeth Hospital having organised a fundraising activity through its Board of Visitors. — Bernama